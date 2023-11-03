Bureau County police blotter: Nov. 3, 2023

Teresa A. Daly, 49, of Spring Valley was cited by the Spring Valley Police Department at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at the Dakota and Spalding streets intersection in Spring Valley for a hit and run accident and failure to report an accident to police authority.
Eduardo M. Poob, 22, of Spring Valley was cited by the Spring Valley Police Department at 8:54 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Lance Avenue and Prairie Street intersection in Spring Valley for driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid drivers license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.