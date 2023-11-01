Streator police impound 7th ATV in past year

Just less than a week after an ATV crash on Route 23, the Streator Police Department reported Tuesday it has seized another ATV over the weekend.

Police said the operator got stuck on the railroad tracks, then jumped off it and ran as one of the officers approached him.

The police department reported the seizure was the seventh of the year.

“Once again, we issue this warning to all residents: Please do not allow your youngsters to ride these non-street legal machines on city streets (this included trail bikes as well),” the Streator Police posted to its Facebook page. “Persons caught riding these machines will receive multiple citations and the machines will be impounded.”

ATVs and trail bikes, among other non-street legal vehicles, have been the topic of past Streator City Council meetings. Residents have complained about the vehicles traveling at high speeds on city streets.