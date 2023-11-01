College update: Area runners for Heartland, Sauk Valley qualify for Nationals

Three area runners helped lead the Heartland Cross Country team to a first-place finish in the NJCAA Region 24 finals Saturday in Charleston.
Brock Loftus of Ohio placed third overall, second for the team, with a time of 27:34, earning 2023 NJCAA All Region 24 honors.
Also for Heartland, freshmen Elijah House (Bureau Valley) was eighth (28:43) and Kyler McNinch (Amboy) was ninth (28:58).
At Batavia, Princeton graduate Christian Yepsen led the IVCC men with a time of 35:24 in the NJCAA Region IV Meet Saturday at the Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course. IVCC finished sixth.
In the women’s race, Sauk Valley’s Lexi Bohms (Princeton) finished fourth in 22:29, earning All-Region IV honors. Teammate Jillian Hulsing (Bureau Valley) was 11th in 24:21 while Hall grad Yovanna Reyes led IVCC with a time of 26:28, placing 18th.
Both the Sauk men’s and women’s teams placed second to qualify for Nationals in Huntsville Ala. on Nov. 11 along with Heartland.
“They are a great group of kids that have jelled really well all season long. We are looking forward to seeing how well they can run at Nationals,” Sauk coach Nick Hartz said.