College update: Area runners for Heartland, Sauk Valley qualify for Nationals

Jillian Hulsing (Bureau Valley) and Lexi Bohms (Malden) helped the Sauk Valley women's cross country team to a second-place finish in the Region IV Meet Saturday in Batavia. Team members are (from left to right) Natalie Tremble (Oregon), Hulsing, Bohms, Mikayla Gazo (Fulton) and Lauren Tupper (Rock Falls). (Photo provided by Nick Hartz)