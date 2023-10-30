Ottawa River Rescue Squad to host Nov. 4 quarter auction for new equipment

A quarter auction fundraiser is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Ottawa River Rescue Squad building, 701 Hitt St., to benefit updating the squad’s equipment.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction starts at 6. Parking will be available at Allen Park with free shuttle service provided by North Central Area Transit.

Admissions is $5 per person and includes a paddle. Extra paddles are $2 each. Auction items are being provided by several local businesses.

Items will range from $10 to more than $100.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Go to the Ottawa River Rescue’s Facebook page for more information or call 815-866-9656.