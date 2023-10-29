Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary first to complete food drive challenge

Members of the Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary presented a symbolic check to Rotary District 6420 Governor Dave Emrick this week for being the first of 43 clubs in northern Illinois to complete the Create Hope Food Drive Challenge.

Emrick has challenged every Rotarian in District 6420 to contribute at least 20 pounds of food to local pantries in support of this year’s theme Create Hope In The World.

“Every member was given the option of bringing in either 20 pounds of food or $20,” said IV Sunrise Rotary President J. Burt. “We used our appearance at the Pistol Shrimp, benefited from a jeans day fundraiser at Peru Federal Savings and Loan, and anonymous donations, along with 100% member participation to exceed our challenge.”

Emrick spoke to the Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary and indicated if every member of the district does their part, then more than 28,000 pounds of food will have been raised for northern Illinois food pantries.

“You are the first club to finish,” Emrick told the group.

Rotary International’s theme Create Hope in the World can have many different meanings, according to Emrick, “but here, close to home, helping the food pantries create hope for those in hunger and in need motivated the challenge.”

IV Sunrise Rotary divided its contributions between Illinois Valley Pantry in La Salle and Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley.