Marseilles library to host epilepsy caregiver programs in November

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and the Marseilles Public Library will be hosting two programs for caregivers led by Erika Fleck from the Epilepsy Advocacy Network.

Every 1 in 26 people live with epilepsy, the library said.

One program will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, and is geared toward preschoolers and caregivers, while another program will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, for young adults and adults.

The programs will talk about first aid and seizure recognition.

The library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host another activity the week of Oct. 30.

Preschool story time is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. The theme for this week is scarecrows. Join the library for fall stories, a scarecrow craft and a light snack.

Register for activities by calling the library at 815-795-4437.