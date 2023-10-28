Dig Doug’s donates $4,000 to Streator Unlimited shelter

Dig Doug’s Backyard BBQ Raffle presented Streator Unlimited with a $4,000 donation to fund concrete flooring for the agency’s front shelter.

Streator Unlimited aims to enrich the lives of adults with disabilities by teaching skills that will enable them to reach their fullest potential, live as independently as possible and become integrated into the community.

The wooden floor had aged and was less comfortable for Streator Unlimited consumers using walkers and wheelchairs, as well as those having other mobility challenges. The shelter gets a lot of use throughout the year.

The raffle at Dig Doug’s, 2322 N. Bloomington St., has raised $9,500 in the past three years in support of Streator Unlimited’s services.

Doug Allen and Joi Ruffin created the raffle, while Marla Merritt runs the social media promotion.