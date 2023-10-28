October 28, 2023
Dig Doug’s donates $4,000 to Streator Unlimited shelter

Streator restaurant has raised $9,500 in 3 years to support agency

By Shaw Local News Network
Dig Doug's Backyard BBQ Raffle raised $4,000 for Streator Unlimited. Marla Merritt, John Mallaney, Joi Ruffin and Doug Allen pose with a check in front of Streator Unlimited consumers enjoying the new concrete flooring. (Photo provided by John Mallaney)

Dig Doug’s Backyard BBQ Raffle presented Streator Unlimited with a $4,000 donation to fund concrete flooring for the agency’s front shelter.

Streator Unlimited aims to enrich the lives of adults with disabilities by teaching skills that will enable them to reach their fullest potential, live as independently as possible and become integrated into the community.

The wooden floor had aged and was less comfortable for Streator Unlimited consumers using walkers and wheelchairs, as well as those having other mobility challenges. The shelter gets a lot of use throughout the year.

The raffle at Dig Doug’s, 2322 N. Bloomington St., has raised $9,500 in the past three years in support of Streator Unlimited’s services.

Doug Allen and Joi Ruffin created the raffle, while Marla Merritt runs the social media promotion.