Mokena man identified as pedestrian who died near Rutland School, outside of Ottawa

A 41-year-old Mokena man and pedestrian died Monday after an incident involving a pickup truck in the area of Route 71 and North 32nd Road, near Rutland School, outside of Ottawa.

Daniel M. Keigher was identified as the pedestrian who died, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. A forensic autopsy was conducted Monday with results pending.

The coroner’s office, sheriff’s office and Illinois State Police Accident Reconstructionist are investigating the incident. The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office has not released further information on what occurred.