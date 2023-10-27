Date still pending on Utica outdoor retail sketches

Utica still hopes to hold an open house on its outdoor retail plaza at the north end of Mill Street and is shooting for November – but no firm date is set.

Thursday, Village President David Stewart said he still hopes for a late autumn date for villagers to see sketches of the parcel targeted for portable retail stalls.

In August 2022, the village was awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets capital grant worth almost $1.25 million to construct the outdoor retail plaza.

Finally, Utica decided to allow ground-mounted solar energy systems on residential parcels 3 acres or larger. The village has a taker and approved the solar apparatus for Jason Harmon at 3213 E. Ninth Road.

In other matters, the Village Board:

Renewed the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois employee health insurance policy for 2024 at a cost of $5,064 per month

Reminded the public outdoor dining ends this weekend and the Veterans Day parade will be Sunday, Nov. 5

Donated $1,000 to La Salle County Emergency Management Agency for services during village events