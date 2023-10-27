Aurora man arrested after single-vehicle crash north of Marseilles

A 63-year-old Aurora man was treated at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, then taken to La Salle County Jail following a single-vehicle crash north of Marseilles.

According to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Nies was driving north on East 24th Road near Route 71 at 6:06 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of his vehicle negotiating a curve and struck a tree.

Nies was cited on complaints of DUI, driving while license suspended, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol. Nies also was arrested on failure to appear warrants in Will and Kane counties.

After he was treated for minor injuries at the Ottawa hospital, he was taken to La Salle County Jail.