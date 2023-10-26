Lighting ceremony in Ottawa to kick off National Runaway Prevention Month

In an effort to bring attention to the issue of youth homelessness, the Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley is set to host Light the Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

This event, at the Lincoln Douglas Fountain in Washington Square in Ottawa, will mark the beginning of National Runaway Prevention Month.

Lindsay Rossi, youth outreach director at YSB of Illinois Valley, noted adolescent homelessness is on the rise.

“We are seeing an increase in homelessness among adolescents, especially since the pandemic,” Rossi said. “I think that people residing in our community would be surprised by the number of referrals we receive regarding a youth being homeless. In 2022, 153 youth under 18 received crisis intervention services due to being a runaway or homeless and 69 of those were placed in crisis foster homes.”

Statistics from Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago reveal a concerning trend: more than 4.2 million young people between the ages of 13 and 25 experience some form of homelessness in the United States annually. These young individuals often find themselves couch-surfing, seeking refuge with friends and relatives, residing in shelters or even sleeping on the streets. This lack of a safe, stable living environment during a critical period in their lives can have detrimental effects on their future prospects.

In an effort to raise awareness about this issue, Mayor Robb Hasty will read a proclamation officially recognizing November as National Runaway Prevention Month in Ottawa. Additionally, a check will be presented by Nutrien to support YSB’s Runaway and Homeless Youth Services program, and the OHS Treble Choir will perform.

National Runaway Prevention Month is a nationwide initiative spearheaded by the National Runaway Safeline with support from the Family and Youth Services Bureau and numerous partner organizations like YSB. This month-long campaign aims to spotlight the issues faced by youth who have run away or experienced homelessness and emphasizes the resources available to support vulnerable youth across the country.

In the Illinois Valley, YSB’s Runaway and Homeless Youth Program plays a crucial role in improving the competencies, behaviors and attitudes of runaway and homeless youth. The program works to provide to appropriate health and mental health care, provision of trauma-informed counseling (individual, group, and family), and the opportunity for these young individuals to bond with staff, thus increasing protective factors while reducing the risk of falling victim to sexual abuse, exploitation, or human trafficking.

The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony and show their support for the cause.