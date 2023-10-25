October 27, 2023
La Salle County marriage licenses: Oct. 2-16, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Oct. 2 through Oct 16. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Oct. 2 through Oct 16.

Tyler David Buterbaugh of Oak Park and Emily Marie Green of Oak Park

Caleb Nathaniel Snell of La Salle and Katrina Elizabeth Siebert of La Salle

Jacob Patrick Spiegel of Princeton and Amanda Lynn Chambers of Princeton

Mark Gregory Biegalski of Sandwich and Rebecka Lynn Gardine of Sandwich

Jesus Rios of La Salle and Alma Delia Gamino-Lopez of La Salle

Jacob Kevin Herman of Earlville and Zowie Nicole Henry of Earlville

Vincent Joseph Messina of Chicago and Rebecca Ann Schnitzius of Chicago

Cesar Alberto Espinoza of Henry and Mikaela Jenae Boulden of Henry

Zachary Ryan Wallace of Kenosha, Wisconsin and Mary Alexandra Youngren of Kenosha, Wisconsin

Thomas Jerome Estabrook of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Mackenzie Jordan Austin of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

William Christopher McCart of Ottawa and Amanda Jane Lauber of Ottawa

Charles John Kremer of Oak Forest and Lindsey Kaitlin Justin of Oak Forest

Kevin Eugene Nelson of Marseilles and Elizabeth Anne Brudnak of Marseilles

Cory Dean Wade of Marseilles and Kylie Shea Caputo of Marseilles

Jonahthon Steven Sustek of Sheridan and Kaleigh Breanne Hoard of Sheridan

David George Harcharik of Streator and Tracy Lynn Obos of Streator

Michael Jonathon Crew of Dalzell and Haley Irene Burch of Dalzell

Zaine Michael Williams of La Salle and Brittany Nichole Dawson of La Salle

Josiah David Wellwood of Normal and Abigail Marie Jordan Abbatacola of Normal

Kenneth Hancock of Mendota and Patricia Louise Cook of Mendota

Charles Dale Eavenson of Bourbonnais and Danielle Nicole Henderson of Bourbonnais

Nicholas Tyler Kasper of Earlville and Jacquelynn Renea Jackson of Earlville

Luke Edward Erenberg of Livonia, Michigan and Elizabeth Hannah Casella of Livonia, Michigan.

Joseph Charles Stasell of Toluca and Kaitlyn Renee Perry of Toluca

Matthew Leon Dilbeck of Marseilles and Brandy Nichole Goodlet of Marseilles

Anthony Dennis Combes of Gardner and Madison Taylor Richards of Gardner

George Joseph Lohan of Wheeling and Christine Gilliam Gion of Northfield

Eric Lauren Mason of Wheatland, Iowa and Jacquelyn Marie Marco of Sandwich

Jordan Alexander Hartell of Hennepin and Kendra Michele Miranda of Hennepin

Derek Wade Ratliff of Normal and Caroline Francis McLeese of Normal

Jake William John Quesse of Oglesby and Alexandra Rene Rubio of Oglesby

Jordan Thomas Schulze of Fairbury and Dana Catherine Champlain of Fairbury

Alberto Sanchez Roman of Mendota and Alejandra Acevedo of Mendota

Jarett Donald Thieme of Somonauk and Heather Marie Cummings of Somonauk

Jesse Lee Keopke of La Salle and Stacia Nicole Bourey of La Salle