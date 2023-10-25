La Salle County marriage licenses: Oct. 2-16, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Oct. 2 through Oct 16.
Tyler David Buterbaugh of Oak Park and Emily Marie Green of Oak Park
Caleb Nathaniel Snell of La Salle and Katrina Elizabeth Siebert of La Salle
Jacob Patrick Spiegel of Princeton and Amanda Lynn Chambers of Princeton
Mark Gregory Biegalski of Sandwich and Rebecka Lynn Gardine of Sandwich
Jesus Rios of La Salle and Alma Delia Gamino-Lopez of La Salle
Jacob Kevin Herman of Earlville and Zowie Nicole Henry of Earlville
Vincent Joseph Messina of Chicago and Rebecca Ann Schnitzius of Chicago
Cesar Alberto Espinoza of Henry and Mikaela Jenae Boulden of Henry
Zachary Ryan Wallace of Kenosha, Wisconsin and Mary Alexandra Youngren of Kenosha, Wisconsin
Thomas Jerome Estabrook of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Mackenzie Jordan Austin of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
William Christopher McCart of Ottawa and Amanda Jane Lauber of Ottawa
Charles John Kremer of Oak Forest and Lindsey Kaitlin Justin of Oak Forest
Kevin Eugene Nelson of Marseilles and Elizabeth Anne Brudnak of Marseilles
Cory Dean Wade of Marseilles and Kylie Shea Caputo of Marseilles
Jonahthon Steven Sustek of Sheridan and Kaleigh Breanne Hoard of Sheridan
David George Harcharik of Streator and Tracy Lynn Obos of Streator
Michael Jonathon Crew of Dalzell and Haley Irene Burch of Dalzell
Zaine Michael Williams of La Salle and Brittany Nichole Dawson of La Salle
Josiah David Wellwood of Normal and Abigail Marie Jordan Abbatacola of Normal
Kenneth Hancock of Mendota and Patricia Louise Cook of Mendota
Charles Dale Eavenson of Bourbonnais and Danielle Nicole Henderson of Bourbonnais
Nicholas Tyler Kasper of Earlville and Jacquelynn Renea Jackson of Earlville
Luke Edward Erenberg of Livonia, Michigan and Elizabeth Hannah Casella of Livonia, Michigan.
Joseph Charles Stasell of Toluca and Kaitlyn Renee Perry of Toluca
Matthew Leon Dilbeck of Marseilles and Brandy Nichole Goodlet of Marseilles
Anthony Dennis Combes of Gardner and Madison Taylor Richards of Gardner
George Joseph Lohan of Wheeling and Christine Gilliam Gion of Northfield
Eric Lauren Mason of Wheatland, Iowa and Jacquelyn Marie Marco of Sandwich
Jordan Alexander Hartell of Hennepin and Kendra Michele Miranda of Hennepin
Derek Wade Ratliff of Normal and Caroline Francis McLeese of Normal
Jake William John Quesse of Oglesby and Alexandra Rene Rubio of Oglesby
Jordan Thomas Schulze of Fairbury and Dana Catherine Champlain of Fairbury
Alberto Sanchez Roman of Mendota and Alejandra Acevedo of Mendota
Jarett Donald Thieme of Somonauk and Heather Marie Cummings of Somonauk
Jesse Lee Keopke of La Salle and Stacia Nicole Bourey of La Salle