IVCC to host fall open house Nov. 7

Prospective students can Explore IVCC at the fall open house on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

A welcome and a student panel begins at 5:30 p.m., and current students will share their experiences at Illinois Valley Community College. At 6 p.m., tours of campus begin. Deans and faculty will be available to discuss majors and offer tours of labs and classrooms, and counselors will be available to discuss academic programs. Prizes and IVCC T-shirts will also be available.

Attendance is encouraged for anyone considering enrolling in spring.

“It’s a good chance for students to talk to someone in the programs they’re interested in, and to get a feel for campus,” said Admissions Director Tom Quigley.

Programs such as emergency medical technician, accounting, early childhood education, health professions, criminal justice, automotive technology, certified nursing assistant, science, business, agriculture, phlebotomy, dental assisting/hygiene, political science and computer aided design will be represented, as will services such as Learning Resources, Counseling and Special Populations.

To RSVP, visit ivcc.edu/admissions/exploreivcc.php, Spring registration opens Nov. 1. Classes begin Jan. 11.