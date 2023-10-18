Streator High School names October 2023 students of the month

Streator High School honored its students of the month for October 2023 during its regular school board meeting Monday.

The students are Siege McNeil for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Advanced Ag/Agri Science); Kamdyn Darrow for the English/World Language Department (English I-A); Lauren Trost for the English/World Language Department (GermanIV); Cheyenne Chandler for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Ceramics and Sculpture II); Abby Mascal for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (Western Civilization & Sociology); Chase Lane for Guided Program for Success Department (GPS); Joshua Hayes for Health & Fitness/ P.E./Drivers Ed Department (P.E.); Abby Mascal for Math Department (IVCC Dual Credit Pre-Calculus); Gabby Arevalo for Science Department (Adv.Chemistry, College Biology); and Alexis Butler for Student Services Department (FUSE).