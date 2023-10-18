October 18, 2023
Streator High School names October 2023 students of the month

10 students honored

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator High School honored its October 2023 students of the month on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. They are (from left) Gabby Arevalo, Sage McNeil, Cheyenne Chandler (back, from left) Lauren Trost, Abby Mascal Chase Lane and Kamdyn Darrow. Not pictured are Alexis Butler and Joshua Hayes. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator High School honored its students of the month for October 2023 during its regular school board meeting Monday.

The students are Siege McNeil for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Advanced Ag/Agri Science); Kamdyn Darrow for the English/World Language Department (English I-A); Lauren Trost for the English/World Language Department (GermanIV); Cheyenne Chandler for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Ceramics and Sculpture II); Abby Mascal for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (Western Civilization & Sociology); Chase Lane for Guided Program for Success Department (GPS); Joshua Hayes for Health & Fitness/ P.E./Drivers Ed Department (P.E.); Abby Mascal for Math Department (IVCC Dual Credit Pre-Calculus); Gabby Arevalo for Science Department (Adv.Chemistry, College Biology); and Alexis Butler for Student Services Department (FUSE).