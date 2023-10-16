Illinois Valley trick-or-treat hours: La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties

A schedule of trick-or-treating times for La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, along with neighboring communities just outside the area. All times are for Tuesday, Oct. 31, Halloween night, unless otherwise noted.

Buda: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cedar Point: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cherry: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cornell: 4 to 7 p.m.

Dalzell: 5 to 7 p.m.

Dana: 6 to 8 p.m.

DePue: 5 to 7 p.m.

Dwight: 4 to 7 p.m.

Earlville: 4 to 8 p.m.

Grand Ridge: 6 to 8 p.m.

Granville: 6 to 8 p.m.

Hennepin: 5 to 7 p.m.

Henry: 5 to 7 p.m. (business trick or treat 3 to 5 p.m.)

Hollowayville: 5 to 7 p.m.

La Salle: 5 to 7 p.m.

Ladd: 5 to 7 p.m.

Leland: 4 to 8 p.m.

Leonore: 5 to 7 p.m.

Lostant: 5 to 7 p.m.

Magnolia: 5 to 7 p.m.

Mark: 6 to 8 p.m.

Marseilles: 5 to 7 p.m.

Mazon: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

McNabb: 5 to 7 p.m.

Mendota: 5 to 7 p.m.

Minonk: 5 to 7 p.m.

Morris: 5 to 7 p.m.

Naplate: 6 to 8 p.m.

Neponset: 5 to 7 p.m.

Newark: 4 to 7 p.m.

Oglesby: 5 to 7 p.m.

Ottawa: 6 to 8 p.m.

Paw Paw: 4 to 7 p.m.

Peru: 5 to 7 p.m.

Plano: 3 to 7 p.m.

Princeton: 5 to 8 p.m.

Ransom: 6 to 8 p.m.

Sandwich: 4 to 8 p.m.

Seatonville: 5 to 7 p.m.

Seneca: 5 to 7 p.m.

Sheffield: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Sheridan: 4 to 7 p.m.

Somonauk: 4 to 7 p.m.

Spring Valley: 5 to 7 p.m.

Sublette: 5 to 7 p.m.

Streator: 5 to 7 p.m.

Tiskilwa: 5 to 8 p.m.

Toluca: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tonica: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Utica: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Walnut: 4 to 7 p.m.

Wenona: 4 to 7 p.m.

West Brooklyn: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Wyanet: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

If your community is not listed, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com with trick-or-treat hours and the newspaper will publish them in a future edition.