Illinois Valley trick-or-treat hours: La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties

A schedule of trick-or-treating times for La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, along with neighboring communities just outside the area. All times are for Tuesday, Oct. 31, Halloween night, unless otherwise noted.
Buda: 5 to 7 p.m.
Cedar Point: 5 to 7 p.m.
Cherry: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cornell: 4 to 7 p.m.
Dalzell: 5 to 7 p.m.
Dana: 6 to 8 p.m.
DePue: 5 to 7 p.m.
Dwight: 4 to 7 p.m.
Earlville: 4 to 8 p.m.
Grand Ridge: 6 to 8 p.m.
Granville: 6 to 8 p.m.
Hennepin: 5 to 7 p.m.
Henry: 5 to 7 p.m. (business trick or treat 3 to 5 p.m.)
Hollowayville: 5 to 7 p.m.
La Salle: 5 to 7 p.m.
Ladd: 5 to 7 p.m.
Leland: 4 to 8 p.m.
Leonore: 5 to 7 p.m.
Lostant: 5 to 7 p.m.
Magnolia: 5 to 7 p.m.
Mark: 6 to 8 p.m.
Marseilles: 5 to 7 p.m.
Mazon: 4 to 6:30 p.m.
McNabb: 5 to 7 p.m.
Mendota: 5 to 7 p.m.
Minonk: 5 to 7 p.m.
Morris: 5 to 7 p.m.
Naplate: 6 to 8 p.m.
Neponset: 5 to 7 p.m.
Newark: 4 to 7 p.m.
Oglesby: 5 to 7 p.m.
Ottawa: 6 to 8 p.m.
Paw Paw: 4 to 7 p.m.
Peru: 5 to 7 p.m.
Plano: 3 to 7 p.m.
Princeton: 5 to 8 p.m.
Ransom: 6 to 8 p.m.
Sandwich: 4 to 8 p.m.
Seatonville: 5 to 7 p.m.
Seneca: 5 to 7 p.m.
Sheffield: 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Sheridan: 4 to 7 p.m.
Somonauk: 4 to 7 p.m.
Spring Valley: 5 to 7 p.m.
Sublette: 5 to 7 p.m.
Streator: 5 to 7 p.m.
Tiskilwa: 5 to 8 p.m.
Toluca: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tonica: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Utica: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Walnut: 4 to 7 p.m.
Wenona: 4 to 7 p.m.
West Brooklyn: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Wyanet: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
If your community is not listed, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com with trick-or-treat hours and the newspaper will publish them in a future edition.