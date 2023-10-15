2 drivers who died in Route 23 crash near Streator identified by La Salle County Coroner’s Office

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the two drivers who died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near the intersection of Route 23 and North 18th Road, north of Streator.

Anna M. Martin, 19, of Streator, and David J. Strack, 40, of Leonore, were identified as the drivers, and sole occupants, of each vehicle involved in the crash.

Preliminary reports suggested a head-on collision, the coroner’s office said Wednesday.

A forensic autopsy was conducted Wednesday on both drivers. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.