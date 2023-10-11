Crash kills 2 on Route 23 north of Streator

Two motorists, a man and a woman, were killed early Wednesday in a crash on Route 23 south of Grand Ridge and north of Streator.

Preliminary reports suggested a head-on collision.

La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch confirmed authorities were dispatched at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to Route 23 near North 18th Road. There, two vehicles had collided and both motorists had fatal injuries.

Ploch said there were no passengers in either vehicle. A reconstructionist with the Illinois State Police were called to the scene. Ploch said his office is working to notify family members and he did not anticipate a complete news release until Thursday or Friday.