The Manlius Sportsmen's Club will host a Kate Aukes Benefit turkey dinner on Saturday, June 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

MANLIUS - The Manlius Sportsmen’s Club will host a Kate Aukes Benefit turkey dinner on Saturday, June 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A $10 donation is being asked. Carry outs are available. All proceeds will benefit the Kate Aukes family for medical expenses.