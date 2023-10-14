Reddick Library in Ottawa to host Paranormal Illinois program

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be hosting Paranormal Illinois with Chad Lewis.

The program for adults is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the library, 1010 Canal St.

With this program, investigate the unknown with a paranormal expert and author and learn the stranger side of our state’s history. From alien abductions to crop circles, discover the weird, haunted and unusual. This event is co-hosted with Prairie Fox Books.

The following other events are scheduled the week of Oct. 16 at the library. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available to check out from the library. Book summary: Vincent is being released from prison after a 30-year sentence and returning to his hometown. His childhood friend is now the chief of police, and his former sweetheart, Star, still resides there. When Star’s teenage daughter gets her own revenge, she sets in motion a chain of events that jeopardizes her family and those close to her.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16: Pumpkin decorating, kindergarten through second grade. Join the library and create a patchwork pumpkin with tissue paper to get into the Halloween spirit.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16: Teen Game Night, seventh through 12th grades. Bring a friend and enjoy a fun-filled evening of game playing. The library will have a variety of games to choose from, including Cards Against Humanity (Family Edition), Uno and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17: Candy pumpkin catapults, third through sixth grades. Build a catapult to launch candy pumpkins as far across the room as you can.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9 months to 36 months old. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.