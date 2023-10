The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, in the upper level of the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Dr. Neelum T. Aggarwall, MD, professor and neurologist from Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center, Chicago, will speak virtually on research, trials, medications, diets and caregiving, followed by a question-and-answer period.

For more information, call Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858; Peg Gonet 815-481-6465; or Bob Frig 815-220-0202.