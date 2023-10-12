Illinois Valley food pantries report surge in first-time demand

Mary Jo Credi was startled when families of five began asking for help – big families used to be a rarity at the Illinois Valley Food Pantry – but even that did not prepare her for the newest totals.

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry in La Salle recently tallied its fiscal year data and recorded 55% more first-time clients than last year. Those are people who’ve never sought food assistance before. New clients are a reliable barometer for tough times and a 55% jump suggests times are hard indeed.

“It’s getting scary,” said Credi, executive director of the food pantry. “It’s inflation: The high cost of living across the board. You have your utilities, food, gas, auto repairs. Throw in an emergency and the little they had for that month is gone.”

It isn’t just first-timers that have risen. Clients receiving unemployment or workers’ compensation have climbed 75%. Fixed-income seniors have shot up 45%. Clients who use the Link card, which replaced food stamps, have risen 64%.

Armed with that data, Credi is increasing holiday food assistance by a full third. With Thanksgiving just six weeks away, Credi has the funds to ensure holiday food baskets for all – but just barely. The food pantries always need financial support but this autumn is shaping up to be especially challenging.

It isn’t just the Illinois Valley Food Pantry. Other food pantry directors reported their new clients are surging, as well.

“Our numbers are increasing every day,” said Bertie Beckman, president of Streatorland Community Food Pantry in Streator. “I’d say it’s up by 40% in the past few months and there are a lot of first-timers.”

“We are noticing an increase in people seeking food,” said Mike Paulsen, director of food acquisition for the Western Bureau County Food Pantry. “We have had a 33% increase in new clients.”

Jan Martin, executive director of the Hall Township Food Pantry, said the closing of the Spring Valley hospital took a direct toll on local families – particularly among low-income workers – and the effects are beginning to be felt at the food pantry. Martin said they have recorded 103 new clients in the past six months, 195 over the past year.

“Every day we get new clients,” Martin said. “It’s very sad.”