I on Diabetes classes set to begin Oct. 19

The University of Illinois Extension Office and OSF Healthcare are partnering to present diabetes health classes.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 11% of residents in La Salle County have diabetes.

Illinois Extension will present research and resources to prevent, manage or care for someone with diabetes. These classes will help put what healthcare providers recommend into a lifestyle that promotes the best health.

Learn and engage together to help decrease the risks associated with Diabetes from Susan Glassman, extension educator, nutrition and wellness, and Jennifer Scully, clinical dietitian from OSF Healthcare.

Class topics will include managing carbohydrates, reading nutrition facts labels, planning meals and snacks, using artificial sweeteners, herbs and spices, and eating out and holiday meals.

In each of the four sessions, there will be cooking demonstrations, an opportunity to taste foods and take home recipes that meet dietary needs.

I on Diabetes class dates are from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2 and 9 at OSF St. Paul Medical Center, Conference Room C, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota.

The cost of the program is $15 per person; includes recipe samples and take home information. To register go to https://go.illinois.edu/ionmendota or call the extension office at 815-224-0889. The registration deadline is Oct. 16.

For more information or if you need an accommodation to participate, contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or by calling the extension office. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.