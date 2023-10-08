Chief Senachwine DAR to honor 12 founders

The culmination of a Chief Senachwine Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter research project will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, when members and guests will gather at the Henry Cemetery.

The 12 charter members of the preceding DAR chapter in Henry, the Christopher Lobingier Chapter (1910-1968), will be recognized in a charter member ceremony.

DAR flags will be placed at sites in the Henry Cemetery, and another DAR flag will be placed at the California gravesite of Virginia Law Hodge by a current California state officer.

Hodge became State Regent of California (1938-1940) after moving from their home in Wenona. As one of the women behind the founding of the Christopher Lobingier DAR Chapter, Hodge continued her volunteerism for many years in her adopted state.

Other founding members of that early Henry chapter remained active in the areas of Henry, Lacon and Wenona. State projects were supported as well.

The charter members are Gertrude Ball Bayne, Cora Ball Beckwith, Elizabeth Wykoff Dewey, Ellen Law Duke, Gertrude Potter Hallfarth, Virginia Law Hodge, Lura Davis Law, Sarah Elsie Potter, Mabel Thompson Potts, Emma Mae Thompson Scholtz, Jennie Thompson Vernay and Sophia Kline Zeller.

Descendants of these intrepid women are invited to attend.