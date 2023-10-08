Al Cioni Ford in Granville celebrates 55 years

Al Cioni Ford celebrated 55 years in business on Sept. 23.

In 1999, Al Cioni took over Granville Motor after the passing of his father, and he was encouraged by friends to put his name on the business.

Patrons enjoyed pork chops, a car show, door prizes and other activities Sept. 23 as stories were told. Al Cioni Ford was grateful to those who attended the event and have supported them.

“The employees work hard day in and day out,” said Al Cioni. “It’s a team effort, and we could not do it without them. We thank our customers for putting their trust in us for service and sales. It is because of your faith in us that we have been honored to win the President’s Award. I enjoyed celebrating with everyone, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the best possible service and sales possible.”

Al Cioni Ford is a 10-time winner of Ford’s highest honor, The President’s Award, for service and sales excellence. Al Cioni Ford said its No. 1 priority is to put customers first and serve them in the best way possible. Al Cioni Ford plans to keep that momentum, while serving in the community. For two generations the motto has been “provide service and sales for the world’s BEST people, our customers!” At the end of the celebration, Al Cioni said, “We humbly thank you for your support over the years, and remember, there is no bologna at Al Cioni!”