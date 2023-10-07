6 St. Bede students earn national honors

Six students at St. Bede Academy have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

The six to receive the National Rural and Small Town Award are Ella Englehaupt, Evan Englehaupt, Greyson Marincic, Bella Hagenbuch, Logan Potthoff and Ziheng “Gordon” Chen.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing,” Principal Nick McLaughlin said. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”

The criteria for eligible students include:

GPA of 3.5 or higher

PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams in ninth and 10th grade

Attend school in a rural area or small town or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino or Indigenous/Native

“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process. We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities,” said Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture at the College Board. “This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”