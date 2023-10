If you are hankering for turkey, you won’t have to wait until Thanksgiving.

The Leland United Methodist Church, 280 N. Locust St., is hosting a turkey supper 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. The dinner is drive-thru only. You can preorder by calling 815-970-5735 or visit the church’s Facebook page. Limited unreserved dinners will be available.

The cost is $15 per dinner.