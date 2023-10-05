No one injured after bus rear ended in Streator

A bus carrying with two adults and four children was rear ended Wednesday morning at Lundy and Everett streets in Streator.

While no one appeared injured, all occupants were taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator for examination by Streator Ambulance. Damage to both vehicles was minimal. The bus was for a head start program.

The Streator Police Department is encouraging motorists to leave ample room between their vehicle and the one in front of them.

The Streator Fire Department also assisted at the scene.