La Salle library to host radio enthusiast

The La Salle Public Library will host radio enthusiast and author Steve Darnall at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, for an in-person presentation about horror and mystery during the Golden Age of Radio.

The presentation will include sound clips from some of radio’s best-known mystery and horror programs, like “Escape, Inner Sanctum, and Lights Out,” to illustrate how radio could truly be a “theater of the mind” and use music, voices and sounds to create indelible – and often frightening – “pictures.”

Darnall’s love of the golden age of radio began at age 12 when his father introduced him to the “Those Were the Days” broadcast hosted by Chuck Schaden. Darnall has been a writer, magazine editor, actor, comic book artist, podcaster and radio host throughout his career. Darnall succeeded Schaden as editor of “Nostalgia Digest” in 2005 and in 2009, as host of “Those Were the Days.”

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341. To register for the program, visit https://sites.google.com/lasalle.lib.il.us/programportal/.