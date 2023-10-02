Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru to host guest instructor

The Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru will welcome Gary Paruszkiewicz (Therapeutic Tai Chi) as a special guest instructor for Tai Chi class from 10 to 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

Paruszkiewicz is the author of “Therapeutic Tai Chi, My Journey with Multiple Sclerosis, My Path with Tai Chi.” He is a retired chef, and former member of the board of directors of the National Qigong Association, professor of Personal Stress Management with Governors State University and the Advisory Board of the National Arthritis Foundation. Paruszkiewicz has developed programs of Tai Chi for people of all ages and abilities and will demonstrate and lead the group in Therapeutic Tai Chi forms, both seated and standing, and coconduct the group in the Tai Chi from the Arthritis Foundation routines with instructor Don Houde.

Paruszkiewicz lives in Kankakee, started the Kankakee Wellness Group and Worldwide Tai Chi Day among many other contributions. The YMCA’s Tai Chi instructors (Rhonda Zeman & Don Houde) take turns going to the Kankakee Wellness Group to exchange information and to enjoy the practice of Tai Chi. The Community Wellness Group of Kankakee meets weekly to practice various forms of Tai Chi, Qigong, meditation, and other methods promoting healthy living and stress management.

Therapeutic Tai Chi programs were developed by Paruszkiewicz in 1995 with the guidance and input of Physiatrists, Neurologists, Physical Therapists and other medical professionals, along with Yoga teachers and Taijiquan Masters. YMCA Tai Chi Program includes Gary’s Therapeutic Tai Chi as well as a program by Dr. Paul Lam. Both of these programs continue to be improved for the health benefit of those who practice them.

Non-Y Members are welcome to attend with the purchase of a guest pass.