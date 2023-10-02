Clinton Street in Ottawa to close Oct. 5

The 900 block of Clinton Street between West Jackson and West Lafayette streets in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic and on-street parking beginning 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

Contractors are scheduled to begin street repairs because of a recent water main break. The first phase of this repair work is expected to be completed and the block reopened to traffic and parking by the end of the workday Friday.

The second and final phase of this project will require the block to be closed to all traffic later in the month. An announcement for that closure is anticipated.