Family-friendly ‘The Ark’ musical to open in Engle Lane in Streator

Director Mark Fulkerson said Streator Engle Lane’s upcoming musical “The Ark” offers an opportunity to see something different, with a few surprises along the way.

“The Ark,” a musical about Noah and his family before they embark on their mission, is a fresh take on a familiar tale, sharing the story of how one family learns to brave life’s rough waters by sticking together.

Fulkerson said the musical is one for the entire family, and he hopes it will attract some church groups.

“A lot more new musicals are not family friendly and take a spoof approach to the story,” Fulkerson said. " ... This is a family show.”

“The Ark” premieres 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, then continues with shows at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 6, and a finale 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Upon entering the theater, the audience will be taken by the set. It’s a two-story set with walkways across it and multiple levels. The set’s walls extend out to the audience, creating a grand scale.

“We’re still putting some finishing touches on it,” Fulkerson said.

The musical, with a variety of songs from pop to gospel, is made of a cast of eight people, some of them new or reconnecting with theater. The show features Noah and his wife, along with their three sons and their sons’ wives. Fulkerson said each cast member is showcased.

“I’ve been listening to the music (of this musical) for 15-plus years,” Fulkerson said. “I really gravitated toward it, the multiple styles, the topics. It’s music that makes you feel good. It’s music we’re really excited to bring to the stage.”

Cast

Noah: Bob Cmolik

Eliza: Sarah Breyne

Ham: Bob Philip

Egyptus: Monica Archie

Sariah: Sarah Price

Japheth: Georgia Darby

Martha: Cheyanne Kreush

Shem: Forrest Boes

Want to go?

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at https://englelane.org/ or through the box office. The box office is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 815-672-3584. The William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts is located 1012 Columbus Road, Streator.