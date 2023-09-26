September 26, 2023
Star Ford named Streator Chamber September 2023 business of the month

Chamber recognizes local businesses each month

By Shaw Local News Network
Star Ford was named the Streator Chamber business of the month for September 2023. Pictured are (from left) Alex Chalkey, Brandon Urbance, Ashley Manypenny and Don Drysdale, of Star Ford. (Photo provided by Courtney Levy)

Star Ford was named the Streator Chamber’s September 2023 Business of the Month.

Star Ford, 2310 N. Bloomington St., is the local Ford and Lincoln dealer. The dealership provides new and used vehicles, car care and customer service. “They have continually proven to be a top-rate organization from sales to service,” the Chamber said in its recognition.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.