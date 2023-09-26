Star Ford named Streator Chamber September 2023 business of the month

Star Ford was named the Streator Chamber’s September 2023 Business of the Month.

Star Ford, 2310 N. Bloomington St., is the local Ford and Lincoln dealer. The dealership provides new and used vehicles, car care and customer service. “They have continually proven to be a top-rate organization from sales to service,” the Chamber said in its recognition.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.