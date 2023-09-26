Ottawa man indicted on attempted murder charge in connection with downtown shooting

An Ottawa man was indicted Tuesday by a La Salle County Grand Jury on charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and harassment of a witness in connection with a Sept. 12 shooting in downtown Ottawa.
Anthony Brito, 30, is accused of firing multiple gun shots. No one was injured, but prosecutors said at a previous court hearing a car was struck with gunfire with a passenger in the car and there were nearby pedestrians and motorists – any of whom could have been injured.
The charge of attempted first-degree murder is a Class X felony carrying an extended sentence of 26 to 50 years, with no possibility of probation, because Brito is alleged to have used a firearm.
Brito’s next appearance in court is scheduled Friday, Sept. 29.
Additionally, a grand jury returned the following indictments Tuesday: Joshua Burns, 36, of Pembrook Township, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; Louis Galligan, 20, of Winchester, Indiana, possession of a credit card; Gabrielle Nash, 33, of Streator, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; Matthew Koenigs, 25, of Kewanee, home repair fraud; Adrian Lauck, 24, of Peru, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; Debra Rodriguez, 61, of La Salle, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; John Marshall Jr., 58, of Pine Grove, operating a commercial vehicle under the influence; Jessica Adams, 35, of Hillside, vehicle theft; and Brent Valdez, 44, of Ottawa, unlawful possession of controlled substance.