Mendota High School lists building and grounds priorities

Mendota High School has some priority building and grounds projects on its plate.

The Building and Grounds Committee shared a comprehensive list to the school board during Monday’s meeting.

The list included the purchase of a new maintenance Gator to replace the current 19-year-old one; a stadium parking lot pavement project; repairs to the long-jump pit and addressing water drainage issues; seal coating for the front parking lot.; snow removal equipment needs; upgrades and repairs to the PA and bell systems; security camera updates; server hosting; two-way radio system upgrades and potential connections to bus radios; soundboard system requirements in the auditorium; acquiring new purple wall pads to complement custom pads donated by the MHS Booster Club.

The discussion also touched upon repairs and projects at the MHS bus garage, located in the 1974 “old” vocational building. Priority areas for this year include addressing broken windows, gutter replacement, locks, chimney maintenance and an updated security camera system. Additionally, the board is seeking ComEd estimates for energy efficiency work and concrete estimates for weight-bearing floors capable of handling bus traffic.

Beyond these immediate priorities, the board also is considering an extensive “next round” of projects, such as flat roof replacement, new turf, a new track, equipment upgrades, technology enhancements and solar panel options.

The evening began with the board expressing their gratitude to the Nutrition and Culinary Arts II students and their instructor, Melissa Sallee, for providing a delectable meal.

During a budget hearing, the board engaged in a final discussion regarding the tentative Fiscal Year 2024 budget. They noted upcoming maintenance projects and repairs could potentially affect the budget, however, the presented budget remains balanced.

Estimated direct revenues are forecast to be $10,212,368 with $9,097,232 in direct expenditures, with a difference of $1,115,136. The estimated end of June 2024 school fund balance would be $9.3 million.