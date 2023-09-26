Harding School placed on soft lockdown for 15 minutes

Harding Grade School was placed in a soft lockdown at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday because of police activity in the area, and at the request of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

During the soft lockdown students and staff remained in classrooms, said Superintendent Rich Faivre. The soft lockdown lasted about 15 minutes when La Salle County Sheriff’s Office communicated an all clear, Faivre said.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office has not released information about the police activity. Shaw Local News Network is seeking more information and the story may be updated Tuesday.