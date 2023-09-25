Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group to meet Oct. 2 in Utica

The next meeting of the Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will be 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at the Utica fire station, located behind Casey’s Gas Station at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Route 178.

Parking and entrance are in the back of the building. The guest speaker will be Dr. Issac Mezo, M.D., a neurologist with the Morris Neurology Specialists. He specializes in diagnosing and the treatment of neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s. Refreshments will be served and spouses, caregivers, family and friends are welcome to attend.

If you have any questions, email or call Michael or Sue English at senglish1950@gmail.com or 815-434-7114.