Grand Ridge bar reopens, kitchen still temporarily closed after fire

JR’s Bar and Grill, 2048 Route 23, Grand Ridge, was closed for about a week following a kitchen fire.
The bar area reopened over the weekend, but the kitchen remains closed.
In a Facebook post, the owners said they hope to get back to normal soon.
The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.