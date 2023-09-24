La Salle library to host author that combines Cubs history, true crime

The La Salle Public Library will host author Jack Bales for a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, that combines Chicago Cub history and true crime.

Violet Popovich argued with her former boyfriend, Chicago Cub Billy Jurges, on July 6, 1932. Both were wounded in the struggle, but Jurges refused to press charges. Even without their star shortstop, Chicago made it to the World Series, only to be on the wrong end of Babe Ruth’s legendary “Called Shot” home run. Jack will explore this fascinating story as he traces the ripple effect of the shooting on the Cubs’ tumultuous season.

Bales grew up in Aurora. His lengthy career in librarianship included more than 40 years at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He has researched archives and historical societies all over the country and has published books and numerous articles and essays for books, journals, magazines, literary encyclopedias and newspapers. His many works on the Chicago Cubs include two books: “The Chicago Cub Shot for Love: A Showgirl’s Crime of Passion and the 1932 World Series” and “Before They Were the Cubs: The Early Years of Chicago’s First Professional Baseball Team.”

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341. To register for the program, visit https://sites.google.com/lasalle.lib.il.us/programportal/.