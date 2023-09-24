2 arrested in Ottawa after car burglary report

Two men were arrested Friday morning in Ottawa after police received a report of an in-progress burglary to a motor vehicle, near the intersection of Clinton Street and Woodward Memorial Drive.
Police received the report at about 1:54 a.m. Friday.
Ottawa police developed Michael Boaz and Fernando Martinez as suspects. After further investigation, police said a car part of the burglarized vehicle was located inside the vehicle occupied by Boaz and Martinez. Boaz and Martinez were taken into custody for burglary of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.
Boaz, 20, and Martinez, 20, were charged for burglary causing damage (Class 2 Felony, which carries a possible sentencing range of three to seven years if found guilty) and criminal damage to property. Boaz also was charged with driving while license suspended. Both were released on notices to appear in court.
The Ottawa Police Department thanked the residents that assisted in the investigation.