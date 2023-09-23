La Salle County COVID-19 risk remains low as of Sept. 21

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department, in accordance with the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 11 Illinois counties at medium risk, according to the CDC website.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators. In the past seven days through Thursday, the rate of new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 4.4 per 100,000 residents, and 0.6% of staffed inpatient beds were in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC website.

From Sept. 15 to 21, there were 45 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the La Salle County Health Department.