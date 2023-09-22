September 22, 2023
La Salle teen detained after ‘disturbing’ post

La Salle County authorities reviewing charge

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle County prosecutors are reviewing a charge of disorderly conduct against a La Salle teen after what La Salle police described as a “disturbing” social media post reported late Wednesday.

A 15-year-old male from La Salle was temporarily detained and was later taken to a medical facility, La Salle police said in a report. Police further said they have been in contact with the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office where a charge is under review.

Peru police were alerted to an unspecified social media post. La Salle police and administrators from La Salle-Peru High School launched an “immediate” investigation that led to the 15-year-old.

“Police took the necessary steps to ensure there is no threat to our school,” said La Salle-Peru High School Superintendent Steven Wrobleski in a letter to the community.

Wrobleski said L-P has an anonymous reporting tool https://www.lphs.net/safeshare to report concerning behavior directly to the school’s safety officer.