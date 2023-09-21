Ottawa group to collect food items Sept. 23 at Kroger to donate to students

Feed His Children is hosting a Pack the Pickup fundraiser 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kroger, 2701 Columbus St., Ottawa.

Feed His Children is an Illinois Valley organization that provides supplemental groceries to more than 600 students in 30 schools bi-weekly. The group is celebrating its 10th anniversary this school year.

Feed His Children will be handing out inventory lists so donors can stop into Kroger and purchase the group’s needs, or people can drop off already purchased food items. Donors also can donate money. that will go directly to purchasing food for the students.

“We are at our highest student bag count ever, and costs of groceries are at the highest they’ve ever been,” said Whitney Flach, Ottawa Feed His Children director. “This fundraiser is the only one we do in the community to help collect food donations to stock our shelves.