La Salle-Peru High School names baseball field after former coach, Hubert ‘Huby’ Sarver

La Salle-Peru High School’s new baseball field will be called Huby Sarver Field.

The high school named the field after Hubert “Huby” Sarver, who spent 26 years as the baseball coach for the Cavaliers and amassed a 431-244 record in his 24 years at the helm.

Sarver also coached basketball for 12 years and football for two years. His teams won nine conference titles, four district titles and seven regionals and reached the IHSA state quarterfinals.

“It’s an important part of the district to be able to honor those individuals that have had a huge impact on so many people in the community.” — La Salle-Peru High School Superintendent Steven Wrobleski

The L-P school board unanimously approved the resolution during Wednesday night’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Steven Wrobleski said L-P has a long-standing tradition of being deliberate about whom they name facilities after.

“It’s an important part of the district to be able to honor those individuals that have had a huge impact on so many people in the community,” he said. “So, to name the baseball field, Huby Sarver Field, we know it’s a great honor for an individual.”

Sarver established the Illinois Valley Connie Mack Summer Baseball League for students aged 16 to 17, when the community didn’t have a summer baseball program, according to the resolution. He served as the Northern Illinois chairman for the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association and was an active member of the City of Peru’s Planning Commission.

Board President Greg Sarver said his father would have enjoyed the honor, but his mother would have loved that her husband has a baseball field named in honor of him.

“My mom was his biggest fan,” he said. “And the biggest fan of the LP players and the LP community. You know she was the first one with the pom poms, the first one making meatballs for the picnic after the season. So, I think both of them would be extremely happy.”

Greg Sarver said having the field named after his father meant a lot to his family and his father would want every player to go out on the field have fun and play hard because “you only have so many games.”

“My dad bled red and green,” he said. “He did a lot of different things here. He loved his job and his students. It’s really a great honor to our family.”