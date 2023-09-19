Peru K-9 Officer Saxon retires

K-9 Officer Saxon retired from the Peru Police Department after more than seven years of service alongside Officer Ryan Kowalczyk.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said Saxon was starting to show some signs of having a hard time getting in and out of his handler’s vehicle.

“He has since retired,” she said. “He is enjoying his time laying by the pool.”

During his time with the department, Saxon and Kowalczyk made several large cash seizures, more than a dozen marijuana trafficking arrests, numerous other controlled substance arrests and tracked down a few fleeing suspects, according to the Peru Police Department on Facebook.

Raymond said Saxon will be rehomed through a K-9 retirement program. Kowalczyk has a small child and Saxon is not suited for inside the house.

“We wish K-9 Saxon all the best in his retirement,” the Peru Police Department posted on Facebook. “And thank him and Officer Kowalczyk for their partnership and service to the city of Peru and the police department.”

Saxon will be recognized during Monday night’s city council meeting.