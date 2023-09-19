Joe Navarro seeks election in 2024 for La Salle County state’s attorney

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Tuesday he will run for state’s attorney in the 2024 election.

Navarro, a Democrat, was unanimously appointed state’s attorney in 2022 by the La Salle County Board after predecessor Todd Martin became a judge. Navarro had, however, previously served two terms as La Salle County state’s attorney from 1988 to 1996.

“As a lifelong La Salle County resident, I have felt a duty to protect my community and my country,” Navarro said in a Tuesday news release.

Navarro is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War who, besides his service as La Salle County State’s Attorney, has decades of experience in the private sector.

Upon his appointment in 2022, Navarro “went to work immediately, expanding the division of the office dedicated to victim services. Navarro quickly began to assemble his office with diligent and experienced attorneys, all of whom have strong ties to La Salle County, having either been born and raised here or are currently raising their families here,” according to the news release.

“I think it is important to have my staff be as committed as I am to protecting the people, homes and neighborhoods in La Salle County,” Navarro said.

Despite lawmakers attempts “to push Chicago-style values on the rest of the state,” Navarro said he remains “steadfast” in his commitment to aggressively prosecute drug dealers and illegal guns that make their way into the community.

Navarro said he is committed to provide support and assistance to those who suffer from addiction and mental health issues, and he continues to oversee Drug Court and Mental Health Court. The first graduate of the La Salle County Drug Court was recommended for placement there by Navarro, as he has “the experience and knowledge needed to recognize these issues in our community,” according to the news release.

Most recently, Navarro has expanded his efforts to assist those who have served in the military, by creating a Veteran’s Deferred Prosecution Program.

“It is very important to me that those who served their country, and who battle substance abuse and mental health problems as a result, are treated as the heroes they are and get the help they need and deserve,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing to work with law enforcement and the courts to ensure the implementation of the Safe-T Act does not put the citizens, businesses and families of La Salle County at risk. God Bless the United States of America.”