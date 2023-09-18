Native American history program set Oct. 8 at Starved Rock

Join Road Scholar and member of the HoChunk Nation, Gerald Savage, also known as “White Winnebago,” for a presentation Sunday, Oct. 8, on the Native American history of Starved Rock State Park.

The free program will start at 1 p.m. at the Starved Rock Visitor Center. Donations are welcome to support the continuation of presentations through the Starved Rock Foundation. Most programs at the park are made possible through funding from donations to the Starved Rock Foundation, the not-for-profit friends group at the park.

