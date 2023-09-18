September 18, 2023
Native American history program set Oct. 8 at Starved Rock

Program is free, donations welcome

By Shaw Local News Network
Chief Gerald Savage puts on his American Eagle feather bonnet during a presentation to students at Illinois Valley Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 in Oglesby,. Chief Savage, was an IVCC graduate and lived across from Starved Rock Lodge. Chief Savage shared stories of native Americans in the Illinois Valley and beyond. The program was in honor of Native American History Month.

Join Road Scholar and member of the HoChunk Nation, Gerald Savage, also known as “White Winnebago,” for a presentation Sunday, Oct. 8, on the Native American history of Starved Rock State Park.

The free program will start at 1 p.m. at the Starved Rock Visitor Center. Donations are welcome to support the continuation of presentations through the Starved Rock Foundation. Most programs at the park are made possible through funding from donations to the Starved Rock Foundation, the not-for-profit friends group at the park.

