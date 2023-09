Master gardeners from Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties University of Illinois Extension will present a free workshop Myths and Truths about Fall Bulbs at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Graves Hume Public Library, 1401 W. Main St., Mendota.

Are you missing those beautiful blooms of spring and summer? Bust some of the myths about fall bulbs with the latest research. Learn the basics of bulb care during the late summer and fall months while gardeners are planting.