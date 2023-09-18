September 18, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

La Salle County Retired Teachers Association to host Sept. 25 fall meeting

3 guest speakers planned

By Shaw Local News Network
School books

The La Salle County Retired Teachers general fall meeting will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in the Dickinson House, 440 Dale Ave., Oglesby.

The La Salle County Retired Teachers general fall meeting will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in the Dickinson House, 440 Dale Ave., Oglesby.

After the general meeting, guest speakers will be Chris Dvorak of La Salle County’s regional office of education, Richard Small from Illinois Retired Teachers Association and Nancy Kramer from Association Member Benefits Advisors. A featured program will be given by the Honor Flight organization.

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association is making this the Year of Volunteerism. Time to think about what to do to make an impact in communities. Refreshment will be served. The meeting is open to guests as well as new, registering members.