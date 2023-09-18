La Salle County Retired Teachers Association to host Sept. 25 fall meeting

The La Salle County Retired Teachers general fall meeting will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in the Dickinson House, 440 Dale Ave., Oglesby.

After the general meeting, guest speakers will be Chris Dvorak of La Salle County’s regional office of education, Richard Small from Illinois Retired Teachers Association and Nancy Kramer from Association Member Benefits Advisors. A featured program will be given by the Honor Flight organization.

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association is making this the Year of Volunteerism. Time to think about what to do to make an impact in communities. Refreshment will be served. The meeting is open to guests as well as new, registering members.