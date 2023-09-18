La Salle County police reports: September 18, 2023

Paige R. Worden, 19, of Ladd, was charged by La Salle police with DUI following a crash at 1:42 a.m. Sunday at Third and Lafayette streets.
Sunshine L. Hall, 45, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with DUI, no insurance and improper lane use at 12:02 a.m. Monday at First and Wright streets.
Brad M. King, 36, of Dallas, Texas, was charged by Mendota police with driving while revoked at 2:46 a.m. Monday at U.S. 34 and Raymond Drive.
Jose Guardado Arredondo, 30, of East Moline, was charged by Oglesby police with DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance, speeding and improper lane use at 3 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 39 southbound at the Oglesby exit.
Nicole Konopinski, 44, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (fraud) Friday at Kendall and Joliet streets.
Jennifer L. Raridon, 33, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with battery Wednesday in the 1000 block of Fulton Street.
Bailley H. Schafer, 28, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration and was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Friday at La Salle Street and Lincoln Place.
Cassandra Ann Ainsworth, 36, of Streator, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI on Saturday at Columbus and Post streets.
Christopher W. Downey, 32, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Saturday at 606 E. McKinley Road.
Dean T. Donnelly, 59, of Ottawa, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass Saturday in the 700 block of Fulton Street.
Julia N. Mendez, 39, of Streator, was picked up by Ottawa police on failure to appear warrants from Grundy County (driving while suspended) and Will County (DUI, driving while suspended) and was charged with obstructing identification Saturday at West Center and Christie streets.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.