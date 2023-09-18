Chicago woman wanted as a suspect in Streator homicide investigation

A missing woman last seen in Streator is a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation, Streator Police Chief John Franklin said.
April Capsel, 33, was last seen July 1, after a friend dropped her off about midnight on Lundy Street in Streator.
Franklin said the Streator Police Department has assembled a task force involving the U.S. Marshals Service to try and find her.
“A possible murder weapon was found in a vehicle in Chicago,” he said. “It has been sent off to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab to determine if it is, in fact, the murder weapon.”
Capsel is a white woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 168 pounds. She has dark blond to light brown hair and blue eyes. She has a scar on her right arm from surgery, and she has a tattoo of a dragon or a snake on her right hip.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Detective Jordan Downing at 309-434-2587 or jdowning@cityblm.org, or call the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.